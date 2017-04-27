CALLUP, a provider of Value Added Services (VAS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for the telecom industry, has received new orders for SIM OTA, CALLUP’s remote SIM Card management system.

The order is part of its strategic agreement with an unnamed Asian telecom conglomerate. Under the agreement, the multi-billion dollar turnover telecom conglomerate offers CALLUP’s SIM OTA and Device Management platforms as part of its portfolio. SIM OTA manages files and applets on SIM cards remotely, over the air. CALLUP’s Device Management platform sets device parameters over the air.

“Our growing activity in Asia reflects our global strategy and ongoing commitment to serve our customers worldwide,” said Alon Roth, CALLUP’s CEO. “Asia is a key market for us, and we plan for continued growth in this region.”

CALLUP’s SIM OTA platform remotely manages the entire SIM card life cycle – from activation of new accounts, through various upgrades and roaming updates, to SIM card cancellation and swap.

Using a user-friendly interface that is SIM vendor agnostic, the SIM OTA comprises various features and capabilities, such as secure Remote File Management, Remote Applet Management, Steering of Roaming, Location Tracking, Welcome SMS, and other remote, over the air SIM operations.

CALLUP’s Device Management (DM) platform is an automatic device detection and configuration system that identifies new combinations of mobile devices entering the network. Once detected, and based on a preconfigured rules engine, it can configure various services on the device. DM supports Open Mobile Alliance Client Provisioning (OMA-CP) and OMA Device Management (OMA-DM) for these operations, and enables proprietary protocols to be plugged in.

A cost-effective solution, CALLUP’s SIM OTA can include a built-in Short Message Service Center (SMSC) to manage all the SIM OTA settings. The SIM OTA platform supports 4G cards, for OTA over HTTPS. Additional features, such as Steering of Roaming and location-based services, add value and provide the operator with excellent ROI.

SIM OTA includes a smart campaign management system that enables updating parameters remotely on all of the operator’s SIM cards. The system will automatically repeat the update process on SIM cards that could not accept the original update due to various reasons, such as devices that were turned off or subscribers who were in roaming.

Using SIM OTA, operators can create dynamic distribution lists based on various criteria, enabling the operators to update specific groups of cards according to the pre-defined parameters. In addition, the new version enables online management of a single SIM card.

CALLUP will will present its solutions at the Israeli pavilion (#1E2-01) at CommunicAsia 2017 exhibition, held in Singapore on May 23-25, 2017.

