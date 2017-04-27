Adeline Lum, CFO of Neural Technologies

Data integration, analytics and revenue management expert, Neural Technologies has appointed Adeline Lum as chief financial officer.

Previously director of Business Operations for APAC Applications at Oracle, Adeline has more than 20 years experience in business and finance within the IT and technology industry. Adeline Lum joins Neural to support their continued global growth and presence around the world to ensure sustained growth and financial management.

In the past few years Neural Technologies has expanded its product offerings and services and extended its reach into new regions and domains. Adeline joins the extended workforce at Neural Technologies to support the senior management and board in their strategic directives.

Speaking about her appointment, Lum commented: These are exciting times for Neural and I am very proud to be a part of the team. I look forward to leveraging my past experience from a financial and growth perspective, and in helping the company to succeed as it enters its next phase of development.

CEO of Neural Technologies, Kai Sui, commented: We are delighted to have Adeline join the Neural team. We are growing quickly, adding people and customers all the time. Adeline has great experience in directing business and financial operations in large-scale IT and technology companies, so she will be indispensable in our drive to move the company forward.

Neural Technologies has increased its workforce by a third in the past 12 months.

