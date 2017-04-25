Bridge Alliance members and Ericsson are partnering to deploy Ericsson’s Unified Delivery Network (UDN) across 12 countries in the Asia Pacific region. UDN is a global content delivery network (CDN) which connects content providers all over the world with the last mile reach of network operators.

Bridge Alliance is a mobile operator alliance in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, serving more than 800 million customers collectively across these regions.

Eileen Tan, chief executive officer of Bridge Alliance, said: “We want to tap into the rising consumption of over-the-top (OTT) services and high-quality video content by introducing a win-win business opportunity to our members. UDN uses the last mile reach of our member’s world-class networks to deliver a remarkable online user experience, enabling them to offer unique content services across APAC and further strengthen their leadership in their respective markets.”

This new partnership enables collaboration between content providers and Bridge Alliance members, offering them a unique opportunity to play a significant role in the content delivery value chain.

The innovative content distribution platform provides last mile network access, opening the door to deliver high-quality video and premium web content into deeper caches while providing a richer user experience.

Diomedes Kastanis, vice president, global head of Innovation, Ericsson, said: “UDN delivers the combined edge capabilities of leading regional service providers at global scale.

It offers content providers optimal reach, flexibility and performance in the delivery of their high-quality content, including Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

The partnership with Bridge Alliance will transform content distribution across the Asia Pacific region, using the power of UDN.”

