Masergy Communications Inc., has announced that UK-based Eurostar has selected the company’s Hybrid Networking and Managed Security solutions to facilitate the high-speed railway’s digital transformation initiatives.

Eurostar is the only high-speed train that directly links the UK to France and Belgium via the Channel Tunnel. The service carries over 10 million passengers a year with routes to Paris, Brussels, Lille, Disneyland® Paris and more.

Masergy designed and implemented a custom hybrid WAN solution tailored for the applications that Eurostar utilises in train stations, offices, ticketing and call centers across the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and India. The network intelligently delivers both primary and backup connectivity, and direct and private connections to Eurostar’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.

Additional benefits included:

Rapid deployment and simplified management of routing and firewall functions via Masergy’s vCPE solution, Virtual f(n)

Increased agility with real-time bandwidth on demand and quality of service assignments, and unlimited virtual network environments

Real time visibility, control and analytics required to make data-driven decisions



Masergy is also securing Eurostar’s IT assets via our patented Unified Enterprise Security (UES) solution, which combines continuous monitoring by security experts combined with network behavioral analytics for rapid threat detection and response.

According to Eurostar CIO, Laurent Bellan, “The objective of our digital transformation is to become a customer-first company by delivering real-time mobile and web experiences to let customers book their journeys.

Our goal is to give customers a superior web and call center support experience. Masergy provided us with the ideal partnership to accomplish all of our goals,” Bellan said.

“The innovative network we designed and deployed for Eurostar gives their customers real-time access to information, which is paramount to delivering an exceptional customer travel experience,” said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy.

“Eurostar and Masergy share common values around providing exceptional customer experiences by way of innovative technologies. It’s exciting to see how our solutions are helping global organisations such as Eurostar to transform their business.”

