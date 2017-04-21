Telefónica, using Huawei’s SmartCare® SOC solution, has announced the deployment of three dedicated Service Operations Centres (SOCs) in Argentina, Chile and Germany for the intelligent management of its network.

These are designed to be the first step of in a project which will enable the company to capture, in real time, the true quality of customer service experience in mobile services. The objective is to guarantee excellent connectivity and performance, so that the customer can always enjoy the services they want, when and how they want them.

Telefónica admits that moving from network- to service- and customer-centric operations is a complex and ambitious undertaking but says the benefits are clear, including the ability to understand, manage and assure customer experience. This will, says the operator, lead to improved operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Service Operations Centres implemented use the anonymous and aggregated information on networks used by customers that enable the company to anticipate possible incidents and black spots, among other things. In this way, proactive actions can be identified which when applied will guarantee better use of services, predictive maintenance, network optimisation and quicker, more tailored and effective responses to customers who have a technical issue.

With this new way of data driven operations, the company is now able to take decisions based on homogeneous criteria and calculations, in real time, and with accurate and comparable data, changing network maintenance from ‘scheduled’ to ‘proactive’ and ‘predictive’.

As part of its customer-centric operations strategy, Telefónica has selected Huawei SmartCare® SOC solution to deploy its Service Operation Centres starting in Argentina, Chile and Germany. The SmartCare® SOC Solution is described by Huawei as the bridge between network resource assets management and customer assets management, and provides a customer and service centric operations capability that enables superior customer experience and operational efficiency, enabling revenue and margin enhancement amongst other business values.

The solution provides Per Service Per User (PSPU®) visibility of customer experience which identify and fix faults before they become a problem for the customer and reduce complaints and churn. Huawei will not only support Telefónica with the deployment of its Smartcare customer experience management platform but also with the launch of the operational transformational program including the processes definition and first year of operation.

Enrique Blanco, global chief technology officer of Telefónica S.A. said, “These SOCs are the first step in bringing customer experience to the next level. In the near future the application of Artificial Intelligence to networks will maximise capacity and solve any problems before end users even notice anything. The final objective is to manage the network automatically to avert any potential problems.

“Machine learning is also becoming critical as operators virtualise their infrastructure: networks are becoming dynamic and exponentially more complicated to manage as the control is delegated to the network’s edge. As Telefónica moves towards the next generation of networks, intelligence and analytics are key, to turn data into a knowledge that enables real-life innovation.”

Edward Deng, president of Telefónica Global Account, Huawei said, “The SOC is the key to realise service and customer-centric operation transformation. We are confident and committed to deliver the end-to-end solution requested by Telefónica to the highest quality.”

The application of analytics tools on the network together with its maintenance shows Telefónica is taking another step towards becoming a customer-centred company, since it entails delivering excellence in services and ensuring quality through evolving from network management to customer experience management, with quality as first priority.

