CEVA, Inc., the licensor of signal processing IP for smarter, connected devices, announced the appointment of Mr. Ran Soffer as vice president of marketing and corporate development for the company.

A semiconductor industry veteran with more than 20 years of senior management positions at startups through to Fortune 500 corporations, Mr. Soffer brings vast experience to the marketing and corporate development roles at CEVA. Mr. Soffer will join the executive management team, under which he will be responsible for the company’s overall growth strategy, including M&A.

Mr. Soffer most recently served as the general manager of the Microwave Business Unit at Broadcom, following its acquisition of Provigent in 2011, where he served as vice president of Marketing and Product Management. Mr. Soffer also served as director of Product Management for Metalink and in various engineering and leadership positions at Motorola, Redux and ECI. Mr. Soffer earned an M.B.A and an M.S. and B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Israel Institute of Technology.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, commented: “We warmly welcome Ran to CEVA’s executive team. His extensive industry experience and strategic vision will prove invaluable as we seek to leverage on our business success and customer base to expand our market reach and product portfolio.”

Mr. Soffer commented: “As someone who has worked successfully with CEVA as a customer, I am thrilled to join such an innovative technology company and become part of the leadership team. I have watched CEVA evolve into a leading, multi-faceted signal processing IP house and look forward to capitalising on this to further expand and diversify CEVA’s business.”

