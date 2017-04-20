Event date: May 18, 2017

Nice, France

ZTEsoft Annual Summit 2017 will bring together executives from major communication service providers (CSPs) and executive industry experts to collaborate on and learn more about the industry’s most pressing issues.

The summit will also incorporate a full morning of sessions for leading industry analysts and global CSPs. This serves as an opportunity for attendees to communicate and network with analysts from within the industry in a relaxed environment.

Learn more at http://www.ztesoft.com/annual-summit-2017/