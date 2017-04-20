ZTEsoft Annual Summit 2017
Event date: May 18, 2017
Nice, France
ZTEsoft Annual Summit 2017 will bring together executives from major communication service providers (CSPs) and executive industry experts to collaborate on and learn more about the industry’s most pressing issues.
The summit will also incorporate a full morning of sessions for leading industry analysts and global CSPs. This serves as an opportunity for attendees to communicate and network with analysts from within the industry in a relaxed environment.
Learn more at http://www.ztesoft.com/annual-summit-2017/
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
