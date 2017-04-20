Touchstream, which identifies video streaming glitches before they become issues for end consumers, will use NAB to debut its all new, cloud-based monitoring and management system for dynamic live video streams. This is an ideal monitoring system for all sports streaming and 24/7 linear streaming.

Video delivery of live events frequently fails to meet QoS/QoE standards. These failures can have a significant impact on the streaming service’s bottom line. Industry statistics show at least a third of live event consumers abandon attempts to watch because of poor viewing quality.

Further, 50% of potential stream consumers will abandon the effort if it takes five seconds or more to start the stream. Both factors can lead to significant income loss if glitches cause fans to demand refunds for high-profile pay-per-view and subscription video-on-demand events such as premium sporting contests. Additionally, complaints to customer service clog phone lines and add unnecessarily to operating costs.

The Touchstream platform monitors for live stream availability and monitors its origin and CDN endpoints giving incredible insight into the health of live streams. This monitoring is done from strategic locations across the Internet and allows video streaming providers to quickly identify and resolve streaming issues that prevent viewers from accessing the stream; or which will cause viewers to receive only low bitrate streams.

“The platform gives VSPs a clear view of dynamic channels providing the same level of monitoring and reliability as channels which operate 24/7. With multiple streams, formats and bitrates are delivered across multiple CDNs to zillions of endpoints, so there are innumerable points where a stream can go wrong.

Our platform actively scans for those error points and proactively alerts on the early warning signs so they can be quickly resolved before affecting viewers,” said Brenton Ough, co-founder and CEO of Touchstream.

Though the platform will have its market-wide debut at NAB, it is not untested. It has already been utilised by major sports networks to deliver high-value content in the U.S., Europe and South America. Major programmers which have utilised the platform include Comcast Wholesale, Discovery, Sky and Viaplay.

