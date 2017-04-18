Huawei launched Network Value+, a precision investment solution for carrier’s digital business, at the 2017 Huawei Global Analyst Summit.

During the development of digital services, such as the video and enterprise private line (EPL), this solution provides carriers with network planning, construction, and evolution schemes targeting the full-service trend, ensuring effective investment and maximising network value.

Digital business development has become an industry consensus. In order to enhance user stickiness and build new business models, 67% of global carriers have initiated the full-service strategic process. As the cornerstone of business development, networks are gradually moving towards convergence.

Previous planning and construction methods oriented to the single-layer network and single business dimension cannot prevent synergy problems of multi-layer networks. Consequently, network resources cannot be shared and the investment cost is increased.

With market competition intensifying and new business springing up, carriers’ networks are under great pressure. Carriers need to rapidly develop users and accurately operate businesses to shorten the ROI cycle.

Backed up by capabilities, such as valued user identification and precision planning, Huawei Network Value+ provides professional solutions for synergetic development of digital business, helps efficiently allocate limited resources, optimises network investment efficiency, and accelerates the full-service strategic process.

In 2016, with traditional wireless services as the foundation, China Mobile, Wuxi Branch was striving to develop home broadband (HBB) and group customer services. Its investment in network planning and resource deployment was increasing greatly. Under this circumstance, China Mobile, Wuxi Branch and Huawei started innovative cooperation.

Through the cooperation, cross-domain synergetic planning of optical networks, transport networks, access networks, RAN networks, and IP networks, was realised for the first time, the “point-plane-line” E2E planning methodology was created, network architecture and security were optimised, resource efficiency was increased by 20%, service provision efficiency was improved by 30%, and the number of HBB users was increased significantly.

In the future, Huawei will keep investing in network planning, develop a professional planning tool called Value+ Planner@GNEECCloud, make in-depth analysis of potential valued users based on big data and artificial intelligence, formulate optimal network construction planning solutions, and improve network construction efficiency and quality.

At the same time, Huawei will continue strengthening business practice, deepen cooperation with industrial partners, explore full-service transformation with carriers, and embrace the future of digital business.

