Brisbane, Australia-based Megaport Ltd, has launched Megaport Exchange, a marketplace hosted on megaport.al, that is designed to connect its ecosystem of providers to its global network of customers.

Megaport is a provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the company’s global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network.

Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or Megaport’s open application program interface (API). The company’s extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, is said to provide a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world’s first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a team with extensive knowledge of building large scale global carrier networks.

It connects more than 620 customers throughout 150 data centres in 37 cities across 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

“Megaport Exchange is an example of the commitment by Megaport to continue evolving and adding value for our customers,” said Vincent English, the company’s CEO. “We’ve added Megaport Exchange to our product suite to enhance the customer experience, enabling them to connect to each other and to partners across our ecosystem.

We are proud to showcase our providers to the market and continue to be the leader in the networking space. Finding a way to match our powerful Ecosystem with our wide customer base was the logical next step for the company and this marketplace aligns perfectly with our vision to make connectivity easy.”

Through this platform, customers can search for services and engage with providers to meet their networking needs. Megaport Exchange is a direct response to the increased demand for control of connectivity within the Enterprise space. It was designed to meet these needs by creating a data centre and service provider neutral, self-serve marketplace enabling enterprises to access business critical services on demand.

Among the key features claimed for the exchange are its:

Neutral, inclusive marketplace: Megaport is datacentre-agnostic, meaning that customers can access Megaport Exchange and tap into services by some of the world’s leading technology providers without being locked to a single data centre provider.

Enterprise customers can find and connect to providers around the world in as little as 59 seconds.

Enterprise customers can find and connect to providers around the world in as little as 59 seconds. Self-service: Putting the control back in the hands of enterprise customers, they can connect with who they want when they want, to meet their specific business needs, in an easy to use manner.

