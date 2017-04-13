Global Capacity, a connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) company, is partnering with VeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN™ company, and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) technology provider to offer managed SD-WAN services.

The partnership is part of Global Capacity’s strategy to expand its global Enterprise networking portfolio with software-defined services that deliver flexibility, performance and reliability.

Global Capacity’s SD-WAN services aim to improve the network experience, resolving some of the common WAN problems that businesses face when building and managing complex Hybrid WAN architectures.

Today’s enterprise network issues include: Difficulty in load-sharing traffic across a mix of access connections; Complex, static and manual network configurations make it difficult to map to business-centric requirements; and lack of application visibility and control over connections.

The company’s SD-WAN services are designed to allow businesses to efficiently route data across their WAN by first choosing the right access types based on the performance needs of individual locations and applications, then define unique policies to automatically prioritise traffic, enabling enterprises to make better use of bandwidth to enhance performance and overall user experience.

“VeloCloud is excited to partner with Global Capacity to add the unique and truly multi-tenant VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN architecture to Global Capacity’s Hybrid network expertise,” said Sanjay Uppal, CEO and co-founder of VeloCloud.

“The Global Capacity One Marketplace platform is purpose-built to deliver simple, cost-effective and high-performance Hybrid networks that connect enterprises to key cloud destinations. Global Capacity’s use of VeloCloud to further expand their provider neutral model of managing any combination of their services or their competitors is truly innovative.”

Global Capacity has designed a managed SD-WAN service that unifies network management across disparate network technologies – Ethernet, MPLS, Broadband, LTE – whether these are provided over the Global Capacity network, a competing network or a hybrid of the two. This creates a more agile and responsive Hybrid WAN with a simple plan to implement and migrate from an existing network architecture.

“Global Capacity’s selection of VeloCloud was based on a unique set of differentiated advantages that enhance our One Marketplace model by enabling us to further optimise application performance and reliably deliver a variety of services over any combination of network access technology,” stated Chris Alberding, senior vice president Product, Global Capacity.

“As SD-WAN services increase in deployment, the demand for Hybrid Networks grows along with it. As such, the need to manage multiple suppliers with diverse technologies across various cities enabling a robust hybrid network experience is necessary. The combination is a compelling value proposition to any Enterprise regardless of the industry.”

Global Capacity’s SD-WAN solution is currently offered to select customers on a rolling basis and will be released to the general market by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Global Capacity's SD-WAN solution is currently offered to select customers on a rolling basis and will be released to the general market by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

