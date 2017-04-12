Skyhigh Networks has unveiled what it says is the first comprehensive security, compliance and governance solution for custom applications and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms. This includes the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

As businesses embrace the move to public cloud environments, analysts predict the IaaS market will grow more than 42% in 2017. This new migration also carries old challenges, with IT leaders grappling to secure their applications, data and use of IaaS platforms. Addressing these concerns, Skyhigh is extending its market-leading CASB platform to securing custom applications deployed in IaaS and ensuring secure use of IaaS platforms.

For custom applications

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Skyhigh seamlessly extends CASB capabilities from SaaS to custom applications running in PaaS or IaaS platforms without introducing friction to the end-user, developer or security team.

Skyhigh for Custom Applications specifically:​

Provides IT security teams visibility into the user activity capturing a complete audit trail for compliance and investigations

Enforces data loss prevention (DLP) to comply with regulatory requirements and internal policies

Protects corporate data with access control policies to limit downloads of sensitive data to unmanaged bring- your-own devices (BYOD) and with encryption of data with enterprise-controlled keys

Ensures uniform security policies across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS through a single pane of glass for administration and management.

For Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform

Designed to ensure the secure use of IaaS platforms like the AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Skyhigh analyses the configuration and use of IaaS accounts, identifies security and compliance gaps, and recommends specific actions to reduce risk.

Skyhigh for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform helps customers:

Capture a complete audit trail of all administrator actions in the IaaS platform and actively detect insider threats and compromised accounts

Audit the IaaS platforms’ security settings to identify misconfigurations and make recommendations per company’s policies

Identify inactive accounts that should be deleted to reduce the attack surface.

“Companies need the scale and agility of cloud environments to stay competitive in the digital economy, but leaving the datacenter exposes applications to new threats and vectors of risk,” said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

“While IaaS providers offer secure platforms, we see most cloud customers lack the tools and expertise to protect applications they develop and deploy in the public cloud.

Skyhigh is helping fill that important gap, further empowering security leaders to best support the growth and complexity of today’s business needs.”

“Four years ago, Skyhigh Networks launched the industry’s first CASB platform to enable IT and security teams to embrace and accelerate the use of SaaS within their enterprises,” said Rajiv Gupta, CEO, Skyhigh Networks.

“Today marks a new chapter in that IT enablement story. These teams can now leverage their Skyhigh CASB Platform to accelerate the adoption of IaaS across their enterprise, while meeting security and compliance requirements.”



Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus