Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, announced at CeBIT 2017 that it has partnered with the Global Switch, a provider of network dense, carrier and cloud neutral multi-tenanted data centres across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Global Switch has built a reputation for creating data centres that set new standards in scale, resilience, and connectivity. Global Switch’s latest focus is on improving efficiency in data centre operation and maintenance (O&M) while reducing operating expense.

Huawei’s mission is to provide simple, efficient, and reliable data centre solutions. It leverages innovative technologies such as iPower, iCooling, and iManager in its modular data centre solutions to build digital, networked, and smart data centres. As a major data centre facility solution provider, Huawei hopes to help Global Switch develop new solutions in building data centres that support smart O&M.

The partnership between Huawei and Global Switch establishes an understanding between both companies to allow them to explore ways to mutually benefit from and develop each other’s businesses in respect of data centre design, operation and maintenance and the utilisation of technical space in a data centre.

Diana Yuan, president of Marketing and Solution Sales Department, Enterprise business Group from Huawei, said, ” The new technologies of cloud computing, big data etc, put forward new challenges on data centre operators’ business model and operating efficiency.

However, it is also a great opportunity for new development. Huawei’s advanced technologies of network connection, energy efficiency optimisation, and smart management should prove beneficial in supporting Global Switch in the future.”

Mr. John Corcoran, chief executive officer of Global Switch, said, “Global Switch data centres serve customers of diverse scales across many countries and provide them with reliable, secure, and resilient IT infrastructure.

O&M cost and efficiency are of great importance to large-scale network dense data centres. We look forward to collaborating with Huawei to improve data centre O&M experience and efficiency.”

