Netcracker Technology announced that Virgin Media has expanded its relationship with Netcracker by selecting it as the managed services provider of choice for its Revenue Management solution. By using Netcracker’s Managed Services, Virgin Media will be able to scale more flexibly while reducing the cost of operations.

Virgin Media, part of the world’s largest international cable company, Liberty Global, offers four multi-award-winning services across the UK and Ireland: broadband, TV, mobile and landline.

This multiyear managed services engagement with Netcracker will open new opportunities for Virgin Media to deliver customised services for its business customers and improve scalability in terms of meeting increasingly complex customer demands.

“Our longstanding relationship with Netcracker is built on trust and its proven ability to deliver and support complex business programs, which drove us to select it for this important initiative,” said Duncan Macdonald, executive director of Technology & Transformation at Virgin Media.

“Netcracker has demonstrated and validated its managed services capabilities around the world and we are happy to extend our partnership in order to meet our objectives.”

“Service providers are constantly evolving to meet new customer needs, which create complexities that can be mitigated through the use of managed services,” said Sylvain Seignour, chief customer officer at Netcracker. “We are happy to bring our managed services expertise to customers like Virgin Media in order to help it simplify its journey in becoming a digital service provider.”

