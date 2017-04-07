Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has opened a new office in Milan. The move follows growing national demand for Infobip’s professional messaging services, particularly as Infobip has a number of on-going projects with leading Italian tech companies and corporations.

The new corporate base in Milan will enable Infobip to meet the needs of its enterprise clients through regional expertise, dedicated account managers, and local language support. It will also help Infobip address the needs of global internet and OTT service providers looking to run communication programs for their users and audiences in Italy.

The opening of the Milan office is a continuation of Infobip’s strategy to create a local footprint for the global company. In the last 12 months, for example, it has consolidated its presence in the Iberian Peninsula and Nordics region, establishing offices in Madrid and Stockholm. In the following weeks, the same process will be completed in France.

“We’ve had deep ties with the Italian market for more than 10 years now, and we’re proud to call many leading Italian companies our partners and clients,” said Massimo Cristini, VP Business Operations at Infobip.

“A strong office in Milan will help us to develop our channel partnerships even further. It will also make it much easier for us to give our enterprise customers the local support they need.”

Cristini added: “We are committed to shaping the A2P messaging space into a fully-featured enterprise service through our partnerships with telecom operators. We believe the Italian market holds a lot of potential for the future of messaging technologies, and we’re focused on delivering the best enterprise communication solutions.

The new office in Milan will help make this a reality, not only for Italian customers but also the global brands we work with.”

Infobip’s omnichannel platform aims to give enterprises access to programmable messaging functionality via SMS, voice, push notifications, email, and globally popular chat apps such as Viber, Facebook Messenger, and LINE.

It is delivered over a single connection and synchronises with CRM systems to ensure the right message is delivered to their customers at the right time, and using the right channel.

Last year, more than 60% of the world’s unique mobile phone numbers received a programmable message processed by the Infobip platform. Currently, Infobip’s proprietary platform has more than 200,000 companies and developers connected to it.

