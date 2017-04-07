NEC Corporation announced a collaboration with Chinese software developer and provider Dalian Hi-Think Computer Technology Corp. (DHC) for promoting software-defined networking (SDN) business in China.

Through this collaboration, DHC has already introduced NEC’s SDN products at its data centre, and as of April 2017, DHC will launch a cloud service that utilises SDN technology.

Introducing SDN, which defines and controls networks through software, makes it possible to quickly change network settings. It also enables the automation of network monitoring and operation, achieving reductions in network operating costs.

In order to link DHC’s customer base and technological capabilities with NEC’s SDN-related know-how, the companies will establish the DHC-NEC SDN Union Innovation Centre.

This centre will utilise the strengths of both companies to provide comprehensive support for the design, construction, operational management and maintenance of SDN services to meet the needs of customers. Moreover, they will make use of the centre to expand sales of SDN-supportive products for the Chinese market.

