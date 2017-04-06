Syniverse has incorporated a comprehensive, cloud-based IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) suite of solutions into its platform. This will enable mobile network operators to implement VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) more easily and cost-efficiently.

“In today’s hypercompetitive mobile ecosystem, operators must differentiate by delivering the experiences their subscribers demand, including advanced services like VoLTE and VoWiFi,” said Jeff White, group vice president, Global Sales, Syniverse.

Syniverse’s IMS solutions use open-standards-based interfaces that enable maximum connectivity and interoperability. The products are built on the foundation of Syniverse’s platform and accessed via its IPX network, which provides the industry’s largest global footprint that connects to more than 820 operators, including over 230 direct connections, to enable seamless voice and data services.

“IMS services have opened a new era for operators by eliminating the need to have voice and data on separate networks while also enabling a rich multimedia voice experience,” commented John Wick, senior vice president and general manager, Connected LTE, Syniverse.

“At the same time, VoWiFi will open a service extension for operators by allowing them to bring an alternative service to their customers. Syniverse will play a pivotal role in enabling this transition with our IMS solutions, delivered with the unmatched global reach, resiliency and security of the Syniverse platform.”

Demand for next-generation voice services that require IMS is expected to soar in the next few years. The number of VoLTE subscriptions is predicted to exceed 200 million by the end of 2017, and 3.3 billion by 2022, representing 60% of all global LTE subscriptions. VoWiFi is also forecast to explode, with traffic expected to grow from 15% of all mobile IP voice traffic in 2015 to nearly 60% in 2020.

Syniverse is a global transaction processor that connects approximately 1,500 mobile service providers, enterprises, ISPs and OTTs in nearly 200 countries and territories, enabling mobile communications across disparate and rapidly evolving networks, devices and applications.

