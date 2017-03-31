Accenture, opened the doors of a new Liquid Studio in Sydney as part of the company’s accelerated investment in innovation in Australia. At the Liquid Studio, clients will work side-by-side with highly skilled Accenture professionals to turn ideas into innovative applications and solutions with speed and agility.

The Liquid Studio in Sydney is the first of several new initiatives that Accenture is investing in across Australia. The company also plans to expand its investments in training, hiring and partnerships.

“The next wave of Australian growth and competitiveness will come from continuous innovation, and I am proud Accenture Australia is working closely with our clients to fuel innovation and solve critical business problems at speed and scale,” said Bob Easton, chairman and senior managing director for Accenture Australia and New Zealand.

The Liquid Studio accelerates innovation by applying rapid development approaches including Agile methodologies and DevOps, and experimenting with disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and serverless architectures.

This allows clients to reduce development time from months to days and shorten the time to business impact. The capabilities of the Liquid Studio will be supplemented by Accenture’s alliance ecosystem, start-ups, and others.

“Through immersive workshops, organisations will receive tangible, hands-on experience of how their business can benefit from the most disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality,” said Justin Baird, managing director for Accenture Australia Innovation and Research & Development. “By leveraging agile teams, a start-up culture and multi-speed, microservice and cloud-based architectures, organisation will see more value quickly and easily.”

The Liquid Studio in Sydney will collaborate with Accenture Liquid Studios in Silicon Valley, Paris, Milan, London, Kronberg, Singapore and other locations, and with the Accenture Labs, where Accenture incubates and prototypes new concepts through applied R&D projects.

Liquid Studios are an integral part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, which brings together capabilities — from research, ventures and labs to studios, innovation centres and delivery centres —to develop and deliver disruptive innovations for clients, and to scale them faster.

