EXFO Inc., the global network test, data and analytics experts, announced that Germain Lamonde, the company’s founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO), has appointed Philippe Morin as EXFO’s new CEO, effective April 1, 2017.

Mr. Morin has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and became EXFO’s chief operating officer (COO) in November 2015, leading the company’s global sales, go-to-market and product management initiatives. Before joining EXFO, Mr. Morin was senior vice president of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations at Ciena. He also held senior management positions at Nortel Networks, including president of the Optical Networking Division.

Mr. Lamonde, who will become EXFO’s executive chairman, will maintain leadership of the acquisition strategy and remain actively involved in defining the company’s growth initiatives, customer outreach and corporate governance.

“After founding EXFO in my apartment and serving as its CEO, I am proud of all we have accomplished over nearly 32 years, taking the company from the concept level to global leader and helping the most advanced network operators worldwide implement their strategic transformations,” said Mr. Lamonde.

“Having known Philippe for a long time and having worked closely with him on a wide range of initiatives, I am confident he is the right person to take over the day-to-day stewardship of EXFO and that he will receive the full support of the global EXFO team and partners.

Our combined strategic vision, industry experience and leadership will create added value for customers and shareholders as we drive EXFO to new heights.”

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Germain and the Board for their trust,” said Mr. Morin. “Germain has built an impressive organisation, a highly talented team and very strong brand equity, all of which are highly respected by leading network operators worldwide. I am personally invested in EXFO’s success and fully committed to taking the company to the next level.”

