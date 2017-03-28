Alejandro Lopresti

DigitalRoute, a provider of data integration solutions globally, has appointed Alejandro Lopresti to the position of general manager, Americas. In his new role, Alejandro will be responsible for leading the US team and liaising directly with the company’s customers and partners on all issues related to their implementations and usage of DigitalRoute technology.

Alejandro’s experience and expertise will provide numerous benefits to the DigitalRoute community in the Americas. As a professional in the software industry for the past 20 years, he is skilled in both solution design and strategic sales, services and operational leadership.

Most recently, Alejandro held the position of area vice-president focused on Software Solutions for Evolving Systems where he was responsible for bridging the gap between leading edge technology and the genuine needs of service providers in both domestic and international markets.

He has published several Thought Leadership papers both online and in print, and is named in a US patent for an invention that became Evolving Systems’ flagship product.

Alejandro’s arrival at DigitalRoute is part of the company’s 2017 restructuring toward a single global services organisation to match its new global sales set-up. As a result, technical and product expertise will be available to customers regardless of location, where needs and skills are best matched.

The new role of general manager, Americas, will enable Alejandro and his team to both evolve DigitalRoute’s strategic global services offerings and to explore new potential markets for the company.

Said Lopresti: “I am delighted to join a highly respected, established yet still growing software company whose technology – in light of market trends including virtualisation and digitisation – is becoming more and more central to the CSP’s success. Significant opportunities lie ahead for DigitalRoute and it is exciting to be part of an organisation being adapted to specifically respond to them.”

Added Johan Bergh, chief executive officer, DigitalRoute: “Alejandro’s arrival represents a key step in the transformation of our business from a regional to globalised structure. This has taken place so customers and partners can leverage the best expertise available regardless of their location.

Alejandro’s broad skillset and depth of experience add vital components to our leadership team and I am confident that 2017 will see DigitalRoute continue to push ahead in its role as the leading independent vendor in its market.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus