Devicescape has announced a proximity marketing service which enables mobile operators to harness its Curated Virtual Network (CVN) of shared Wi-Fi to drive direct, incremental revenues.

Devicescape Engage employs the CVN to establish consumers’ presence in popular and high-footfall destinations and trigger the delivery of targeted engagement messages to their smartphones.

By combining venue-specific location relevance with unmatched scale, the solution has proven effective at driving high response rates despite very low message volumes — attracting premium advertising revenue.

As Devicescape Engage partners, the company says that operators can immediately tap into tens of millions of direct revenue opportunities each month.

“Advertisers are looking to mobile to get closer to consumers at the right time, and in the right place,” said Devicescape CEO, Dave Fraser. “As providers of the core mobile experience, operators are perfectly positioned to help fulfil this requirement, to benefit from the growth in proximity marketing revenue, and to influence this rapidly emerging channel.”

Devicescape Engage is commercially live in the UK, and will be extended to further markets, including the U.S., later in 2017. Campaigns in leading retail, hospitality, transport, and leisure locations have already returned click through rates in excess of 13%.

The Devicescape CVN is already used by operators to supplement and enhance their cellular connectivity offering. The option to deploy Engage in conjunction with Devicescape Connect enables operators to further benefit by providing customers with automatic access to quality Wi-Fi at popular indoor locations where cellular network performance is often constrained.

“Our Wi-Fi network is the perfect complement to cellular as a platform for both revenue generation and connectivity. In particular it provides a new depth of location awareness to operators for whom location monetisation is already a priority,” said Dave Fraser. “Most importantly, Devicescape Engage allows mobile operators to directly access their share of revenue generated from proximity advertising served to their customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus