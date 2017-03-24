6WIND, a networking software company, has announced its Next Generation Security Gateway solution for 4G and 5G mobile infrastructure.

Available immediately, the solution is based on 6WIND Turbo IPsec™ software, a widely deployed product in mobile and fixed telecom infrastructure for 4G/LTE. 6WIND Turbo IPsec provides high performance IPsec VPNs on Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers, at a fraction of legacy hardware system costs.

6WIND Turbo IPsec can be deployed bare metal or in a virtual machine with the same functionalities and performance, enabling a seamless transition to virtualisation and NFV.

With the 4G/5G data and voice convergence to single IP-based networks, new security and performance challenges arise.

The mobile infrastructure, specifically the mobile backhaul, must meet these performance challenges and protect against the new threats linked to untrusted IP networks, while controlling costs.

Operators are also transitioning to virtualisation to further decrease costs while increasing service flexibility and optimising their return on investment.

6WIND’s Next Generation Security Gateway (SeGW) solution addresses these challenges with the following benefits:

Security Performance: Linear scalability of performance regardless of deployment configuration (bare metal or virtualised). 12 Gbps of encrypted IPsec traffic per core reaching more than 100 Gbps on a single Intel processor Up to 100,000 IKE tunnels with 1,000 tunnels establishment per second Traffic loads scale across 10, 40 and 100G connectivity

Linear scalability of performance regardless of deployment configuration (bare metal or virtualised). Virtualisation Readiness: Complete virtualised SeGW appliance with support for Linux KVM, VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisors.

Complete virtualised SeGW appliance with support for Linux KVM, VMware ESXi and Hyper-V hypervisors. High Availability: Link failure detection and failover mechanisms, combined with IPsec session synchronisation, to eliminate single points of failure and enable local and geo redundancy without service interruption.

Link failure detection and failover mechanisms, combined with IPsec session synchronisation, to eliminate single points of failure and enable local and geo redundancy without service interruption. Management and Monitoring: Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Management and Orchestration (MANO) integration for network management and monitoring.

“At 6WIND, we provide high performance software that allows standard servers to rival specialised hardware systems for all size network deployments,” said Eric Carmès, CEO and founder of 6WIND.

“6WIND software is available today as a cost-effective alternative with high performance virtualisation options so that mobile operators can scale and secure their 4G and 5G infrastructure without expensive hardware prices.”

