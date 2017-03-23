Cerillion plc, a provider of billing, charging and customer management systems, announced it has been selected by Scarlet to deliver a complete business support system (BSS) to empower its quad-play service offering in Belgium.

Cerillion is implementing the Convergent Charging System (CCS), CRM Plus, Revenue manager, Service manager and Self Service modules from its pre-integrated suite and will support Scarlet with the migration from its legacy systems.

Already an established provider of quad-play services using the Proximus network, Scarlet has achieved consistent growth and gained a significant share of the Belgian communications market. However, with increasing customer expectations and growing demand for real-time service control, Scarlet recognised the necessity to invest in a new end-to-end BSS platform that would support its ongoing growth and enable the next generation of convergent services.

“Cerillion’s expertise in deploying end-to-end BSS solutions, combined with the breadth of their product suite and the future-proofing that can be achieved through, among others, convergent charging, made them the stand out choice,” commented Bruno Delhaise, CEO, Scarlet.

“Furthermore, at Scarlet we have a strong technical competence and the opportunity to work with Cerillion as a partner and use their core capabilities as a platform for our customer-facing services is very appealing.”

“As a challenger brand within the Belgian market, Scarlet has the opportunity to disrupt by offering an innovative set of products and services with a strong emphasis on the real-time customer experience, one of the key requirements for reaching next generation customers” says Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc.

“From the beginning of our engagement it was clear that Scarlet is an agile company and one with whom we were certain our partnership model could thrive, and we are delighted to be working with them on this transformational project.”

