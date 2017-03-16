CommScope launches In-Building Wireless eBook to assist with coverage
Bringing cellular signals indoors with in-building wireless (IBW) systems is a challenging feat, which perhaps explains the lack of such coverage today despite significant interest from business enterprises, their tenants and workers.
In fact, almost 75% of building professionals surveyed by CommScope of Hickory, North Carolina, cited IBW connectivity as “important” or “very important” to them.
In an effort to share best practices and continue educating business owners of various enterprises about IBW, CommScope has released the In-Building Wireless Best Practices eBook. Now available for free download, the eBook offers a wealth of knowledge to help IBW newcomers better understand and solve the common challenges in selecting, funding and deploying such systems.
“Innovating at the forefront of wireless coverage and capacity solutions for more than 25 years, CommScope is a recognised world-class expert,” said Matt Melester, senior vice president, CommScope. “If you are new to IBW and need a good primer on the technologies involved, In-Building Wireless Best Practices is a great place to start your research.”
IBW solutions supplement the macro wireless network by deploying indoor coverage and capacity within a given area to provide seamless connectivity for people inside. Today’s IBW solutions include a number of different technologies, each with their own applications, advantages and challenges.
The 10 chapters in In-Building Wireless best practices are titled:
- IBW – What it is, where it’s been and why that matters
- IBW challenges – Why broad adoption will continue
- The future of IBW solutions
- Choosing the right IBW solution for your needs
- The opportunities of using DAS and small cells
- The role of unlicensed frequencies in IBW solutions
- When Wi-Fi is—and isn’t—sufficient
- How to deploy IBW
- Funding your IBW solution
- Your IBW future
CommScope also maintains a network of partners which assist enterprises in selecting and deploying IBW network solutions. Members of CommScope’s PartnerPRO Network are independent companies that provide implementation services and IT infrastructure solutions based on CommScope technologies.
