|Vendor(s)
|Client, Country
|Product/Service
|Date
|2operate
|Banghabandhu, Bangladesh
|2operate chosen by Thales Alenia Space to provide its 2solve network assurance solution for Bangladeshi satellite network
|11.16
|365squared
|Smart Axiata, Cambodia
|365squared selected to remove effects of spam and monetise CSPs’ A2P SMS traffic through 365secure service
|11.16
|Amdocs
|NetLink Trust, Singapore
|Nationwide telecoms infrastructure provider selects Amdocs to provide next generation B/OSS to transform legacy systems and fully automate order management
|12.16
|Amdocs
|Sunrise, Switzerland
|Swiss quad play provider chooses Amdocs customer management system to further digitalise call centre operations
|12.16
|Amdocs
|Vivo, Brazil
|Amdocs Data Hub chosen to provide open source environment for data monetisation at Telefónica’s Vivo operation
|11.16
|Anite
|Arca Telecom, Spain
|Anite Nemo Xynergy deployed for benchmarking project with Orange Spain
|10.16
|Anritsu & Ixia
|O2, Czech Republic
|Completion of NFV monitoring proof of concept
|11.16
|Astellia
|Telefónica, Spain
|Three-year contract agreed for provision of Nova RAN 3G and 4G optimisation system
|11.16
|Astellia
|Beeline, Kazakhstan
|Astellia chosen to provide 2G and 3G end-to-end network performance monitoring and troubleshooting for Vimpelcom group operator
|11.16
|CellMining
|MegaFon, Russia
|CellMining selected to provide its Behavior-Based SON system to optimise network performance in the Moscow region
|12.16
|Comarch
|Síminn, Iceland
|Long-term managed services deal awarded for Comarch to support operator’s billing, apps and IT environment
|1.17
|Enghouse Interactive
|Datametrix, Nordic countries
|Enghouse Interactive’s Contact Center:Service Provider (CCSP) product chosen as platform for Telia Group subsidiary’s Interactive new contact centre as a service offering
|12.16
|Ericsson
|Orange, globa
|Partnership initiated to develop 5G user cases and service scenarios
|10.16
|Fortumo
|LMT, Latvia
|Launch of direct carrier billing on Google Play at Latvijas Mobilais Telefons
|1.17
|Fortumo
|Smartfren, Indonesia
|12.5m Smartfren subscribers now able to use direct carrier billing with new partnership
|10.16
|Fortumo
|Telia, Estonia
|Direct carrier billing on Google Play goes live to enable users to purchase apps and in-app content
|11.16
|MDS
|eir Business, Ireland
|MDS Customer Management Platform (CMP) deployed in support of Irish CSP’s IoT Connect offering
|11.16
|Netcracker Technology
|SKY, New Zealand
|Expansion of existing relationship to include upgraded revenue management system and additional staff aggregation Technology services for satellite TV provider
|12.16
|Netcracker Technology
|Lightower Fiber Networks, USA
|Deployment of Netcracker Infrastructure Optimisation system to consolidate business processes and network infrastructure following merger
|11.16
|Openet
|eir, Ireland
|Openet Policy Manager selected to provide policy and charging control for digital service passes
|10.16
|Procera
Networks
|TrueMove H, Thailand
|Thai mobile operator deploys Procera ScoreCard technology to manage quality of experience (QoE) delivered to subscribers over 2G, 3G and 4G networks
|10.16
|Sysmech
|Telefónica, UK
|Sysmech operational intelligence software chosen to correlate data feeds from all elements of the network
|10.16
|UXP Systems
|Liberty Global, Europe
|Selection of UXP Systems’ user lifecycle management platform to power digital identity projects across Europe
|11.16
|Xura
|Telefónica Group, global
|Xura selected as global messaging partner in all countries where Telefónica has operations
|10.16
|ZTE
|Velcom, Belarus
|Deployment of commercial, fully virtualised core network at Telekom Austria Group operator
|1.17
