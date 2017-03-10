Comarch is to help Unleashed, part of the Belgian multimedia company MEDIALAAN, to lead its business support systems (BSS) transformation and become a fully Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

Comarch’s solutions will manage customers, products and billing for the three brands managed by Unleashed: Mobile Vikings, JIM Mobile and Stievie. The contract was signed at the end of 2016, the delivery is phased, and the first go-live date will be after nine months.

Unleashed decided to deploy Comarch’s Smart BSS and InterPartner Billing. Smart BSS is a BSS solution that will optimise all administrative key processes within Unleashed,and enhance the experience of customers. InterPartner Billing will allow support for business-to-business relations. The implemented solution will fulfill Unleashed’s requirements holistically and boost its business.

Unleashed reportedly selected Comarch for its broad portfolio of products and solutions, which are developed in-house. Unleashed appreciated Comarch’s ability to deliver the solution best suited to their needs.

The solution delivered will be a hosted service, with Comarch having responsibility for setting up, integrating and running it – enabling Unleashed and its customers to use the solution as a service.

The new BSS system will handle all three Unleashed brands: Mobile Vikings – a virtual mobile operator (Light MVNO), JIM Mobile – the brand offering pre-paid SIM cards and subscriptions distributed by partners and dealers, and Stievie – an online video-on-demand platform.

Unleashed’s transformation project is being conducted with the permission of the European Commission, with strict deadlines to which Unleashed will commit with the help of Comarch. As a result of the project, Unleashed will become a fully Mobile Virtual Network Operator.

Koen Vermeire, Unleashed BSS Program manager commented, “To support our FMVNO transition, Unleashed was looking for a technology partner that could help us with a BSS system that offers the full administrative scope. This BSS should cover our current mobile operations, but also has to be ready for our future multimedia operations.

After intensive workshops, we are convinced that the Comarch Smart BSS and IPB solutions offer the modularity and comprehensiveness to achieve these goals. Taking into account Comarch’s international and professional experience, we believe this partnership can result in great success.”

“Comarch is pleased to commence its cooperation with Unleashed on this strategic BSS transformation. It is another important step in the dynamic growth of our company in the Benelux. Through successful partnership with Unleashed and meeting challenging deadlines, we will also prove that Comarch is an ambitious and well-established IT player focusing strongly on active development in this region,” said Wojciech Pawlus, managing director, Benelux Region.

