Thales, a provider of critical information systems, cybersecurity and data security, announced a new global agreement with communications services and solutions provider, BT.

Under the terms of the agreement BT will offer Vormetric Transparent Encryption to its existing customers in 180 countries around the world.

Against the backdrop of increasing volumes of cyberattacks affecting organisations across the globe, BT and Thales have joined forces to provide Vormetric Transparent Encryption that helps customers encrypt data-at-rest, control privileged user access and manage a collection of security intelligence logs without re-engineering applications, databases or infrastructure.

This collaboration between BT and Thales represents a significant step forward for organisations seeking to address today’s growing business challenge of protecting mission-critical data and corporate information assets.

BT Security provides managed services to 6,500 customers worldwide, including both FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies. With a market-leading portfolio and a team of more than 2,500 highly skilled security specialists, consultants, partners and vendors, BT delivers flexible end-to-end security capabilities to private and public-sector organisations worldwide.

BT’s customers will be able to purchase Vormetric Transparent Encryption as a perpetual licence or subscription, enabling them to benefit from:

Transparent deployment – no development or changes required to user experience, applications and infrastructure

– no development or changes required to user experience, applications and infrastructure Compliance and contractual mandate support – the technology satisfies mandates around encryption, privileged access, monitoring and encryption key management

– the technology satisfies mandates around encryption, privileged access, monitoring and encryption key management Privileged user risk limitation – the solution stops root, system, cloud, storage and other administrators from accessing data while preserving their ability to perform their day-to-day administrative responsibilities

– the solution stops root, system, cloud, storage and other administrators from accessing data while preserving their ability to perform their day-to-day administrative responsibilities The broadest operating system and application support – encryption agents support Windows, Linux and Unix platforms as well as most databases and all unstructured file types

– encryption agents support Windows, Linux and Unix platforms as well as most databases and all unstructured file types Service Level Agreements (SLAs) – distributing agents optimised for specific file system and encryption acceleration hardware across servers results in very low latency and little overhead

– distributing agents optimised for specific file system and encryption acceleration hardware across servers results in very low latency and little overhead The ability to scale with an organisation’s requirements – with proven deployments of over 10,000 servers, companies can be confident that, with Vormetric Transparent Encryption, they can easily expand protecting data as new business requirements arise across physical, virtual, cloud or big data environments

David Stark, vice president, security portfolio at BT said: “Security and integrity of data remains one of the biggest concerns for our customers when deploying cloud solutions. Through our agreement with Vormetric, we provide our customers with an additional layer of security that helps them protect data stored in the cloud as well as enhance access control.”

“As organisations across the globe digitally transform their business,” added Mike Coffield, vice president global channel strategy at Thales e-Security, “they have never faced a more significant threat from cyberattacks, with breaches not only potentially costing vast sums of money in fines, but also longer term damage to brand, reputation and market value.

This is also causing huge ramifications to their trust and reputation. It is with this in mind that we have chosen to work with BT to provide robust data encryption solutions protecting customers around the world.

With organisations increasingly deploying techniques such as cloud computing and big data to drive up customer service, it is critical that this proliferation of data is safeguarded from getting into the wrong hands. This is an exciting time for both parties and an opportunity to build a strong relationship in developing this global offering”.

