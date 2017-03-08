Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) is teaming up with Otono Networks to simplify and drastically reduce the cost of deployment of eSIM solutions for carriers around the world.

The partners have now combined the G&D eSIM Management platform and the Otono platform to help operators be ready for the rapid growth of eSIM-enabled devices for both consumer and IoT applications.

Pairing the G&D AirOn Platform with the Otono Platform offers seamless integration into carrier’s BSS/OSS while preventing modifications to their existing systems. This allows carriers to rapidly support any eSIM-enabled devices for IoT, automotive, mHealth, or consumer electronics applications.

The Otono platform was built from the ground up with flexibility, scalability, and interoperability in mind. It orchestrates the SIM assignment, management, provisioning and reconciliation while it binds to the device. It also includes features such as real-time data plan metering, product catalogues, self-care/sales portal, and sales reporting.

G&D is a global provider of eSIM management solutions for mobile network operators. The AirOn Platform securely generates and encrypts the eSIM while supporting the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning specification for consumer devices and M2M connections. The platform is scalable to peak requirements, managing the secure generation and transfer of eSIM profiles in response to high volumes of consumer requests.

“It’s no secret that large-scale BSS/OSS integration projects have been time-consuming and expensive for most carriers,” stated Emir Aboulhosn, CEO and founder at Otono.

“Our platform was designed from the onset to solve those problems and to provide a single integration point into any operator’s network with a proven and in-production track record. Now by partnering with G&D, we offer a true end-to-end solution for deploying eSIM platforms to carriers around the world.”

Integration of any new technology or service into an operator’s existing BSS/OSS is typically complex and is costing millions of dollars over more than 18 months of development.

Using a proven turnkey solution provided by G&D and Otono will not only significantly reduce costs and resources, but also provide a time to market as short as 12 weeks.

“This partnership with Otono closes a big gap in the eSIM enablement journey and provides the carrier with a competitive advantage,” said Carsten Ahrens, Group SVP Global Marketing and Sales, Mobile Security at G&D. “Together with Otono, we can provide the global market with our leading eSIM management solution AirOn plus a seamless, fast and cost effective integration integration into a BSS/OSS back-end.”

