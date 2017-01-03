Comptel has announced that it has received withholding tax refunds regarding the years 2007-2011 from Indian tax authorities. The received amount of tax refunds and interest is approximately €3.7m.

Comptel will record these refunds as well as other withholding tax receivables based on the previous favorable court decisions in its year 2016 financial reports. Comptel still has about €0.9m of open receivables related to Indian withholding taxes after the refunds.

Separately, the company has signed a new multi-year contract with an un-named European wholesale communications service provider (CSP). The contract value is €1.9m and covers Comptel FlowOne Fulfillment licences and related services.

“Capability to manage complex orders from multiple operators and the flexibility to adapt to their processes and their customer’s processes are some of the key advantages of the FlowOne Fulfillment suite,” said Mauro Carobene, the senior vice president for EMEA at Comptel.

In addition, the company has received an order for licences and services for its convergent mediation software embedded with analytical capabilities for operational intelligence from a new customer in the Middle East. The value of this deal is approximately €2.6m.

“With our consolidated Data Refinery platform our new customer can reduce the complexity caused by the fact that they operate in many regions and each region has its own CRM and billing platform,” added Carobene.