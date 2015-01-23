NetCracker Technology has announced that Bright House Networks has completed the first phase of a large-scale, multi-phase BSS and customer experience transformation programme. This programme encompasses billing system consolidation and replacement, new CRM and e-commerce implementations, as well as a large managed services relationship.

Bright House Networks is multi-channel video service and cable Internet providers in the United States. It provides pay-TV, high-speed data, Ethernet and voice services to residential and commercial customers.

Bright House Networks undertook this major BSS and e-commerce transformation to continue delivering outstanding operational results and excellent customer experience. The primary focus of the programme was on implementing:

Integrated billing, CRM and e-commerce capabilities that could standardise its customer experience across markets, improve sales, reduce agent training time and enable continuous business improvement

A migration programme that would consolidate its legacy billing environment onto a single platform

A flexible operational model that would streamline operations, reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market for new consumer and SMB offerings

“After an extensive evaluation, Bright House Networks chose NetCracker because of the quality of its integrated solutions, ability to execute on large-scale transformations and customer focus in managed services,” said Jake Perlman, chief information officer at Bright House Networks.

“The close alignment of our vision for time-to-market sensitive solutions that empower operational efficiencies and customer self-service was paramount in selecting NetCracker.”

In Phase 1, NetCracker worked with Bright House Networks to consolidate third-party legacy billing systems across six markets onto the NetCracker Revenue Management solution. Bright House Networks also launched a new NetCracker residential CRM platform at the same time, making the migration easier for care and operational personnel.

The rest of the ongoing programme will consist of implementing NetCracker’s CRM for businesses and NetCracker’s overall e-commerce suite to improve and standardise customer experience, enable sales, streamline operations and create an industry-leading customer service and support environment across all of Bright House Networks sales and support channels.