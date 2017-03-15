Netcracker Technology announced that Blue Stream has extended its relationship with Netcracker in order to ensure its ability to deliver the best customer experience.

Blue Stream will continue to use Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution and consulting services to optimise call center operations, provision new services and make it easier for customers to pay for their services.

Advanced Cable Communications is now a new company – Blue Stream. Blue Stream is committed to bringing its customers in South Florida the latest products and services coupled with improved network reliability and customer service.

Blue Stream provides superior products including internet speeds up to 1Gbps and amazing TV powered by TiVo DVR, which allows customers to record up to six shows at one time and watch Netflix, Hulu and YouTube right through the DVR.

The use of Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution will enable Blue Stream to generate customer information reports and deliver new TiVo and similar digital services. The solution will also allow Blue Stream’s customers to view their statements online and make payments through the web.

Blue Stream will use Netcracker’s consulting services to improve the user interface and experience for its call center operations. These developments will help the service provider reduce call handling times and minimise training times.

“The ability to acquire new customers and maximise customer experience is directly related to the use of innovative technologies and the deployment of best practices,” said Joe Canavan, chief operating officer at Blue Stream. “Netcracker’s market expertise and proven solution capabilities will ensure that we have the capabilities needed to keep our customers happy.”

“The cable market is transforming as service providers implement new initiatives to improve customer experience and use next-generation technologies to optimise operations and key processes,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of North America at Netcracker. “We are glad to help Blue Stream use the tools it needs to gain an edge in an increasingly competitive environment.”

