VanillaPlus Hot List October 2016 to January 2017

The Hot List below shows the companies informing us of recent contract wins or product deployments.

Vendor(s) Client, Country Product/Service Date 2operate Banghabandhu, Bangladesh 2operate chosen by Thales Alenia Space to provide its 2solve network assurance solution for Bangladeshi satellite network 11.16 365squared Smart Axiata, Cambodia 365squared selected to remove effects of spam and monetise CSPs’ A2P SMS traffic through 365secure service 11.16 Amdocs NetLink Trust, Singapore Nationwide telecoms infrastructure provider selects Amdocs to provide next generation B/OSS to transform legacy systems and fully automate order management 12.16 Amdocs Sunrise, Switzerland Swiss quad play provider chooses Amdocs customer management system to further digitalise call centre operations 12.16 Amdocs Vivo, Brazil Amdocs Data Hub chosen to provide open source environment for data monetisation at Telefónica’s Vivo operation 11.16 Anite Arca Telecom, Spain Anite Nemo Xynergy deployed for benchmarking project with Orange Spain 10.16 Anritsu & Ixia O2, Czech Republic Completion of NFV monitoring proof of concept 11.16 Astellia Telefónica, Spain Three-year contract agreed for provision of Nova RAN 3G and 4G optimisation system 11.16 Astellia Beeline, Kazakhstan Astellia chosen to provide 2G and 3G end-to-end network performance monitoring and troubleshooting for Vimpelcom group operator 11.16 CellMining MegaFon, Russia CellMining selected to provide its Behavior-Based SON system to optimise network performance in the Moscow region 12.16 Comarch Síminn, Iceland Long-term managed services deal awarded for Comarch to support operator’s billing, apps and IT environment 1.17 Enghouse Interactive Datametrix, Nordic countries Enghouse Interactive’s Contact Center:Service Provider (CCSP) product chosen as platform for Telia Group subsidiary’s Interactive new contact centre as a service offering 12.16 Ericsson Orange, globa Partnership initiated to develop 5G user cases and service scenarios 10.16 Fortumo LMT, Latvia Launch of direct carrier billing on Google Play at Latvijas Mobilais Telefons 1.17 Fortumo Smartfren, Indonesia 12.5m Smartfren subscribers now able to use direct carrier billing with new partnership 10.16 Fortumo Telia, Estonia Direct carrier billing on Google Play goes live to enable users to purchase apps and in-app content 11.16 MDS eir Business, Ireland MDS Customer Management Platform (CMP) deployed in support of Irish CSP’s IoT Connect offering 11.16 Netcracker Technology SKY, New Zealand Expansion of existing relationship to include upgraded revenue management system and additional staff aggregation Technology services for satellite TV provider 12.16 Netcracker Technology Lightower Fiber Networks, USA Deployment of Netcracker Infrastructure Optimisation system to consolidate business processes and network infrastructure following merger 11.16 Openet eir, Ireland Openet Policy Manager selected to provide policy and charging control for digital service passes 10.16 Procera

Networks TrueMove H, Thailand Thai mobile operator deploys Procera ScoreCard technology to manage quality of experience (QoE) delivered to subscribers over 2G, 3G and 4G networks 10.16 Sysmech Telefónica, UK Sysmech operational intelligence software chosen to correlate data feeds from all elements of the network 10.16 UXP Systems Liberty Global, Europe Selection of UXP Systems’ user lifecycle management platform to power digital identity projects across Europe 11.16 Xura Telefónica Group, global Xura selected as global messaging partner in all countries where Telefónica has operations 10.16 ZTE Velcom, Belarus Deployment of commercial, fully virtualised core network at Telekom Austria Group operator 1.17