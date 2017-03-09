Susan Welsh de Grimaldo

Service providers are struggling to become Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and can benefit from the experiences of other providers by adapting approaches to suit their own market situations. So say the consultants at Strategy Analytics in a new report.

A leading example of digital engagement, according to the firm’s Wireless Operator Strategies (WOS) service report, is STC’s Jawwy brand in Saudi Arabia, with ItsOn as its solutions partner. (See STC’s Jawwy and ItsOn: Targeting Millennials with Digital Experience.)

Communications service providers (CSPs) realise in order to attract and retain customer segments who are accustomed to digital engagement provided by internet brands, they must do a better job of addressing the pain points of traditional processes for interacting with and acquiring services.

Jawwy was created as a fully digital sub-brand to address pain points of millennials and to inform the main brand in its journey to become more digital.

Cloud-based digital transformation solutions provider ItsOn has experience with supporting multiple global service providers. With consumer-centric, contextual offers it aims to share the benefits of digital, on-device engagement with customers.

Key findings from the report include:

CSPs need to focus on consumer experience and not try to reproduce the old experience into digital but think fresh about the customer journey and minimise friction, using an iterative process with customers.

Shifting the process of interactions with customers through digital adds transparency and user control, setting the stage for more trust so users are willing to purchase new value added service from the CSP.

Operators need to develop best ways not only to interact with the digital savvy but also with mainstream consumers who may be more reluctant to move into digital engagement in order to build their trust and educate them on the benefits of digital interactions.

Digital customer engagement is a key to successful customer-centric transformation to drive revenue growth. Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, director, Wireless Operator Strategies said, “Consumers expect more contextual, personal interaction from digital brands, as experiences today are shaped by Facebook, Google, Uber, Amazon, WeChat and other digital giants.

Operators enabling the digital connections on devices; however, have not kept up with the level and ease of use of digital engagement offered by OTTs (over-the-top players) and internet era giants. As service provider brands seek to gain “fans” not just subscribers, it is imperative to improve customer digital journeys.”

Phil Kendall, executive director, Wireless Operator Strategies added, “Operators need to be able to react quickly to the marketplace, to test value propositions and refine them, to make standard offers more contextual and relevant to their users and to build trust so that they can successfully layer value added services (VAS) on their offerings and become true Digital Service Providers (DSPs).”

