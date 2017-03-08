Global mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO Digital (through its acceleration programme b-ventures) has announced its membership of IMPACT GROWTH, a start-up accelerator programme formed by leading technology companies throughout Europe.

The current call for applications is open until May 9, during which the accelerator aims to induct 14 start-ups to its programme. Over two application calls, the accelerator will identify 28 start-ups to back with €100,000 (US$ 105645) equity free funding. Start-ups from four sectors can apply: cities and infrastructure, mobile content, manufacturing, and agrifood. DOCOMO Digital will lead the mobile content vertical.

The two best performing start-ups of the two application calls in the IMPACT GROWTH program will access additional grants of up to €150,000(US$ 158467), equity free.

At the end of the Acceleration program the best four will have the opportunity to get up to €1.5 million(US$ 1.58 million) each in private investment from Kibo Ventures and Accelerace.

“Working with IMPACT GROWTH provides DOCOMO Digital with an opportunity to be a part of the development of some of the highest potential mobile and smart content start-ups in Europe,” explained Simona Torre, director of b-ventures.

“Start-ups are where some of greatest technology innovations take place, and play an increasingly important role in next generation mobile ecosystem. DOCOMO Digital wants to be at the forefront of innovation, and thanks to its global mobile expertise in m-commerce, content and marketing, will support the evolution and the growth of the best European start-ups.”

Since its launch, two years ago, IMPACT has invested 6.4 million euros over three open calls, receiving applications from more than 2,600 start-ups in 42 countries.

b-ventures is DOCOMO Digital’s corporate acceleration programme. It is aimed at accelerating the growth of tech start-ups in the mobile content and mobile payments sectors, taking full advantage of its consolidated worldwide infrastructure and well-established international business relationships. b-ventures most recent invested and supported companies app promotion platform TAPXX and m-payment start-up Oval Money.

IMPACT GROWTH is backed by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and FIWARE.

