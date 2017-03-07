2operate signs contract with Sint Maarten-based TelEm Group for 2solve deployment

Barcelona, Spain – March 01, 2017 – 2operate announced today at Mobile World Congress that it has signed a contract with TelEm Group, a full service telecommunications company owned by Island Government of St. Maarten with subsidiaries in St. Maarten, the Dominical Republic and Curacao, has chosen the 2solve system for mobile network assurance from 2operate. The contract is 2operate’s first in the Americas.

The system uses advanced algorithms for automated incident diagnostics, thereby boosting productivity, improving network quality, and securing satisfied customers, 2operate claims.

“TelEm Group is a well-established brand in the Caribbean known for integrity and high ethical standards,” said Christian Ingerslev Sørensen, the chief executive of 2operate. “We are very proud to be selected by TelEm Group to contribute to their network assurance and incident management processes. This contract is a result of our ongoing endeavour to expand globally after great success in recent years in our home market in Northern Europe”.Eldert Louisa, the CTO of TelEm Group, added: “2operate has already demonstrated a solution to us which is unique by its user friendliness and ability to make technical data from the network available and useful to a larger part of our organisation. In order to serve our customers in the best possible way, it is critical that network visibility and understanding is high. This has become even more important in recent years with the growing complexity of new technology and many new services.”