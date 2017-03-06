How to prepare your FMS for new services and new networks
The telecoms industry has always suffered from the malicious impacts of fraudsters. Whether it was bashing the edges of coins to make coin operated phones accept lower value coins, dealer frauds at calling card vendors or the emergence of mobile malware usage, the industry has come to an acceptance that some revenue will be lost to fraud.
As the economic environment in the telecoms industry tightened at around the turn of the millennium, communications service providers (CSPs) started to focus on how much they could prevent and recover of the tens of billions of dollars of telecoms fraud they suffer each year.
Takeaways:
- Digital transformation means fraud transformation
- Could fraud management become a bottleneck?
- The fraud management business case
- The wider fraud management opportunity
- Deployment challenges & models
