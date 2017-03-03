Astellia has been selected in a global framework agreement with Telefónica Group to deploy its geolocated-based RAN optimisation platform. The system has already been deployed in Spain and will be rolled-out during 2017 in Latin America.

Astellia’s geolocation is used in a variety of applications like troubleshooting and analytics to optimise the network and improve the customer experience. The location intelligence will also feed Telefonica’s big data to fuel a whole range of use cases and data monetisation opportunities.

Based on unique algorithms integrating fingerprinting, trilateration and minimisation of drive tests (MDT), Astellia’s Nova system provides network-wide coverage maps with indoor and outdoor precision and analyses network behaviour to identify hotspots and golden spots for microcell deployment. The virtualised solution can easily be deployed in a flexible manner, reducing opex and capex.

“We are confident that with this next phase in our partnership we will address the challenges of delivering a great customer experience to the millions of subscribers of the Telefonica Group,” said Juan Carlos García, RAN GCTO director at Telefónica. “It will allow us to use Astellia’s best-in-class geolocation accuracy to optimise network deployment and increase RAN performance efficiency.”

Abdelkrim Benamar, the chief executive of Astellia, added: “We appreciate the trust Telefónica Group is placing once again in Astellia, it clearly demonstrates the strength of our ongoing partnership. We are striving together to improve network optimisation teams’ efficiency, assure an excellent customer experience and generate new revenue streams. We are committed to continue bringing innovation to meet future needs of this tier one operator.”