EXFO has acquired privately held Ontology Systems, a provider of technology for real-time network topology discovery and service-chain mapping, for a total consideration of US$7.6 million, net of cash.

UK-based Ontology Systems uses graph-data and semantic searches to build real-time views of network services and related network elements. Network functions virtualisation (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN) technologies render communications infrastructures highly agile to deploy new services on the fly. This has created the need for an automated network inventory solution fully integrated with probing agents to accelerate fault discovery, root-cause analysis and eventually closed-loop automation in hybrid physical-virtual environments.

The combination of Ontology Systems’ expertise in mapping complex, cross-domain, multi-layer network topologies with EXFO’s end-to-end service assurance and real-time 3D analytics solutions will deliver a truly comprehensive view across physical, virtual and hybrid networks.

“This strategic acquisition uniquely positions EXFO with agile, real-time visualisation and troubleshooting solutions that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to manage their networks more efficiently and ensure heightened quality of experience and scalability for next-generation networks, which will be hybrid in nature for many years to come,” said Germain Lamonde, EXFO’s founder, chairman and CEO. “Combining EXFO’s physical and virtual probes and real-time analytics solution, with Ontology Systems’ unique mapping methodology, delivers an unmatched value proposition for monitoring and managing next-generation networks. Based on early discussions with CSPs, this new offering is resonating very strongly with them, since they are striving to improve customer experience while becoming more agile and cost-efficient.”

Ontology Systems generated approximately US$4.0 million in revenue during the last 12 months, including sales to tier-one CSPs. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to EXFO’s adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017 and accretive thereafter.

“We are very pleased to become an integral part of the EXFO team,” said Benedict Enweani, Ontology Systems’ chief executive and co-founder. “EXFO’s global sales, support channels and brand-name recognition will greatly accelerate our plans to deliver service agility to CSPs worldwide.”