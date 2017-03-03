Big Communications Event
Event date: May 15 – 17, 2017
Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
Light Reading’s Big Communications Event is the ONE event that unites next-gen communications providers for real-world discussions of the issues critical to their future, including virtualization, cloud, next-gen wireless and back office transformation. The Big Communications Event attracts thousands of attendees across the next-gen telecom ecosystem – from service providers to leading technology vendors to cutting-edge enterprise customers. The Big Communications Event will also feature industry experts who are the leading minds in the next-gen communications ecosystem, including keynotes from CenturyLink, Verizon, AT&T and more. Service providers and others may qualify for free admission. Don’t qualify for free admission?
Guests of VanillaPlus will receive VIP admission and 20% off.
Register here and use discount code: VIPVP.
What are the next most important steps for CSPs’ data driven transformations?
Our VanillaPlus Analytics Insight report explores how the conversation has moved on from big data to using analytics to enable effective management of virtualised and hybrid networks and better monetisation of CSPs’ network, subscriber and service data.
The Insight contains a VanillaPlus-commissioned report from analyst firm Heavy Reading and includes features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of how the analytics discipline is maturing to become a critical CSP enabler.
