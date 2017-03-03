Policy Control
Event date: April 4 – 5, 2017
Berlin, Informa
Policy Control has moved beyond its traditional billing and charging use case to become the dynamic engine at the heart of a thriving software-defined network. As we edge closer to the connected device ecosystem, with its enabling technology, 5G, on the horizon for 2020, we will explore the use cases for policy control for the IoT in a high-bandwidth low-latency network.
category: Events