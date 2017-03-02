Robin Kent, director of European operations, Adax

Adax, a provider of high-performance signalling and packet-processing infrastructure, is joining forces with IT Partners Telco to enable the wireless communications provider to provide Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with a complete network solution.

IT Partners Telco will now introduce the Adax EPC-as-a-service model to the 160-plus small 3.5/3.7G license owners in Poland, with a view to expanding its client base into the neighbouring Czech and Slovakia markets. Via Adax’s latest Evolved Packet Core (EPC) solution, IT Partners Telco will be able to provide ISPs with greater vendor options based on their criteria and relationships, enhancing their ability to deliver customised services.

Marcin Salamon, director at IT Partners Telco, commented: “We want our customers to be able to grow their network offerings. With this solution, which is both robust and cost effective, they can achieve this. Operating on LTE networks is relatively new in Poland, so we are delighted to be able to partner with Adax.”

IT Partners Telco will be delivering the new solution immediately to some 55 wireless internet service providers (WISPs) and 25 telecoms service providers across 60 municipalities across Poland. The complete network solution for fixed wireless includes the CPE bridge mode, the eNodeBs tailored for the terrain and CPE compatibility, as well as the Adax EPC core elements, with options for the 3rd party HSS and PCRF nodes, complete with customer care and billing system.

Robin Kent, director of European operations at Adax, added: “Our EPC solution will empower IT Partners Telco to provide its customers with more control of their networks. It also provides scalability to suit customer needs and enable greater flexibility into the future. We are thrilled that IT Partners Telco has chosen Adax to expand its growing client base.”

