Aloke Paskar, Global head of RAN SolutionsTEOCO

TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, released its SMART Capacity Management Solution.

The solution is designed to help CSPs use advanced traffic forecasting and load algorithms to optimise current capacity and plan optimised CAPEX investments for traffic growth. Initial deployments with customers demonstrate the potential of reducing upgrade spend by 10% or more.

TEOCO addresses this by identifying the four most common areas of CAPEX waste as it relates to capacity. These range from delays in re-purposing older infrastructure, failure to promptly re-farm spectrum, leaving ‘default’ settings across sites and ineffective management of software licenses.

TEOCO’s SMART Capacity Management Solution offers Service providers a way to plug CAPEX leakage in these four areas of the network, using network event data in combination with subscriber behavior.

“As the demand on data grows exponentially and accelerated roll-outs happen for LTE and VoLTE networks, capacity management will be more continuous in nature with the demand on ‘what-ifs’ and ‘next best actions’ ” explained Aloke Paskar, Global head of RAN Solutions for TEOCO.

“Capacity management is no longer learning lessons from the past, but also being able to predict the future by monitoring and managing the constantly changing customer behavior patterns. Our SMART Capacity Management Solution can evaluate network traffic and its provisioning while identify potential cost savings through “what-if” models centered around customer behavior. The strength of our data and algorithm driven solution has started to provide customers substantial savings in CAPEX.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus