Mobile core network start-up, Core Network Dynamics (CND) is bringing the shared source code licensing model to the telco sector. CND has already signed up five OpenEPC source code licensees and is currently in negotiations with a further four potential original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

The five OEM partners are targeting mobile operators and enterprise markets in North America, Asia and Europe. CND’s OpenEPC is a complete mobile network infrastructure in software that runs on commodity hardware.

CND introduced the shared source code licensing model in response to customer demand for greater control and faster innovation in mobile infrastructure development. Shared source code licensees, which include mobile operators, systems integrators, ISVs and device manufacturers, get access to the complete source code of OpenEPC, giving them maximum flexibility and agility in their development activities.

Full code access also gives licensees complete transparency for reference, review and auditing purposes – paramount for large corporations, public safety and mobile operators requiring highly secure, government-grade solutions.

“The mobile industry is moving towards a more agile, Google-like approach to infrastructure software development. In the past, telco customers and OEM partners had a limited binary choice: either incomplete and unsupported open source or a tightly controlled closed source solution from slow-moving Network Equipment Providers (NEPs).

Today they can get the best of both worlds – a shared source licensing model that gives them full control of their own infrastructure destiny, but with commercial support and services. OEM licensees have the freedom to integrate, customise and innovate the core network at their own pace to gain a competitive edge,” said Carsten Brinkschulte, CEO of Core Network Dynamics.

Headquartered in Berlin, Core Network Dynamics develops and markets OpenEPC, a complete mobile network infrastructure in software. Target markets include: carriers designing next-generation mobile networks using SDN/NFV; first responder/public safety organisations requiring a secure private LTE network compatible with off-the-shelf Smartphones; companies operating in remote areas where mobile coverage is patchy or non-existent; and operators evaluating advanced Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) concepts to implement distributed mobile networks for IoT applications.

CND is a private company with 80+ testbed customers, including many tier-one mobile operators worldwide. It will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress by Altiostar (Hall 1 Stand 1H19), Canonical (Hall 3 Stand 3K31), and InterDigital (Hall 7 Stand 7C61).

