TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and OEMs worldwide, has joined Ciena’s Blue Orbit SDN and NFV Ecosystem.

As a member, TEOCO will collaborate with Ciena and other Blue Orbit members dedicated to testing, demonstrating and delivering real-world, multi-vendor SDN and NFV solutions.

TEOCO’s Service Assurance platform, Helix, will complement Ciena’s Blue Planet orchestration platform to provide operators with a solution for automating operations and processes for virtualised and hybrid networks.

“As CPSs move ahead from SDN and NFV trials to production deployments, managing hybrid networks and assuring service availability and performance is increasingly becoming a major challenge,” said Dima Alkin, VP, Service Assurance Solutions of TEOCO. “At the same time, operators demand interoperable solutions, encompassing end-to-end real-time Service Assurance, Orchestration and dynamic Policy Management.”

Alkin continued, “TEOCO is committed to greater integration within the wider SDN/NFV OSS environment, and therefore we are delighted with becoming a member of Ciena’s Blue Orbit program. We look forward to collaborating with other Blue Orbit members, to develop and bring to market innovative solutions that will help operators manage their networks more efficiently and avoid spending time and money on systems integration.

They can instead focus on building and launching new agile services and delivering a superb quality of service to their customers, leveraging SDN and NFV technology.”

“The addition of TEOCO to the Blue Orbit ecosystem is a reflection of our customers’ network evolution to virtualise their infrastructure, automate service delivery, validate performance and offer network insights via analytics,” said Jim Brinksma, vice president of strategy and business development, Ciena Blue Planet Division.

“As our customers further embrace software defined networking and create new use cases, we expect our Blue Orbit ecosystem to evolve and expand to accommodate their needs. We’re excited to have TEOCO as a member and we’re looking forward to even more collaboration.”

