Redknee Solutions issues a statement on the sale of company stock by its recently replaced CEO
Toronto, Canada. February 23, 2017 – Redknee Solutions Inc. (TSX: RKN) has issued the following statement following the removal of Lucas Skoczkowski as its chief executive officer last week:
“Redknee Solutions Inc. was informed that the company’s former chief executive officer and current Board member, Lucas Skoczkowski, disposed of 2,150,000 Redknee common shares on February 21, 2017.
Redknee’s senior management team and Board were in a “blackout” period pending the approval and announcement of strategic plan details and were not permitted to sell or buy Redknee shares during this period.
The company is evaluating the matter and is discussing the matter with the OSC and TSX, and intends to fully cooperate as required.”
