Comarch has announced it is to support Telefónica in the transformation of its transport network in five Latin American countries – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. The primary objectives of the project are to optimise network investments and to bring the company real cost savings in the region. Implementation started in the beginning of 2015 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In 2015, Telefónica selected Comarch as its official provider of network planning and configuration management in Latin America. Since then, Comarch has been working in the transformation of legacy OSS in the region under the company’s transformation programme with the aim of helping Telefónica reduce costs in the creation and operation of the transport network, and to shorten the time to market for new resource deployments.

The implementation will bring about the simplification of the OSS map and network planning processes, as the project assumes commonality of implemented solutions and synchronisation of completion date for all five countries. Comarch also plays the role of consulting partner, supporting Telefónica in the efficient transformation of the whole organization.

“As part of Telefónica’s strategy, our network and operation support systems play a crucial role as enablers of the services we provide to our clients,” said José González Díaz, the director of transformation and OSS at Telefonica. “Implementing Comarch Next Generation Network Planning is a major step towards improving the efficiency of network planning and optimisation processes in our subsidiaries in Latin America. Comarch was chosen as it has already proven to be a trusted partner of the Telefónica Group in Europe, and shown a great degree of flexibility in meeting our needs. The current implementation will provide an integration platform for a best of breed OSS solution, unified and reused across the group.”

The implemented solution encompasses four crucial modules: Comarch Next Generation Network Planning, Comarch Network Inventory, Comarch Auto-discovery & Reconciliation, and Comarch Configuration Management. This is not the first cooperation between the two companies. Since 2003, Comarch has been successfully supporting Telefónica Germany in its Transport Network Management and Tactical Planning.