TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and original equipment makers (OEMs) worldwide, announced it has been selected to provide Helix, its end-to-end Service Assurance solution.

This comes as part of a complete enterprise business transformation project for a Tier 1 service provider in North America led by customer experience solutions provider, Amdocs.

The as yet unnamed North American service provider will reportedly use Helix in its new service offering for large enterprise customers. Combined with Amdocs’ network service assurance expertise, delivered in a managed services model, the new service will offer enterprises full management and monitoring of their networks and will ensure maximum network availability, rapid problem solving and that committed service level agreements (SLAs) are met.

Furthermore, by integrating the Helix solution with Amdocs Business and Operational Support systems (BSS/OSS), the service provider will be able to power its Service Operation Center (SOC) with the most advanced service assurance capabilities and enable them to prioritise remediation according to customer impact and SLAs.

These include:

Service Management – Enables the operator to analyse the health of services provided to its customers, while proactively generating alerts if these services perform poorly or do not meet pre-set service level agreements (SLAs)

– Enables the operator to analyse the health of services provided to its customers, while proactively generating alerts if these services perform poorly or do not meet pre-set service level agreements (SLAs) Fault Management – Helix’s alarm management system to process and manage alarms. It provides a consolidated view of network and service faults that allows engineers to evaluate and prioritise issues and reduce both Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

– Helix’s alarm management system to process and manage alarms. It provides a consolidated view of network and service faults that allows engineers to evaluate and prioritise issues and reduce both Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) Performance Management – Makes possible the collection of performance and quality-of-service data, regardless of the network’s vendor, domain, or technology. Helix analyses this data and generates alarms if an issue is detected, helping ensure network and service availability

– Makes possible the collection of performance and quality-of-service data, regardless of the network’s vendor, domain, or technology. Helix analyses this data and generates alarms if an issue is detected, helping ensure network and service availability Mediation – TEOCO’s data mediation makes possible data collection no matter the infrastructure vendor or data protocol involved, and processes the data in real time. Helix’s mediation technology provides nearly unlimited scalability for large operations while supporting various cloud architectures.

“Enterprise customers place high demands on their network providers – any outage or service unavailability will hit their bottom line and is therefore unacceptable,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO of TEOCO.

“We’re delighted to continue our fruitful partnership with Amdocs and work together with a major service provider in North America, helping to ensure that they have full visibility of their networks and keeping them free of faults for the benefit of their enterprise customers. Helix will scale to meet the service provider’s growth needs on a nationwide level, and will serve customers from the moment their service is activated.”

