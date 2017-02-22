Alex 'Sandy' Pentland

Alex “Sandy” Pentland will take up the role of chair on Mobileum’s Scientific Advisory Board. Declared “one of the world’s 7 most powerful data scientists” by Forbes, Pentland is one of the most-cited computational scientists in the world.

“Sandy will have a pivotal role in assisting Mobileum in its mission to become a significant force in analytics within the industry,” said Bobby Srinivasan, the chief executive of Mobileum. “We are transforming just like our customers, becoming more digital and leveraging analytics across all aspects of our business and customer solutions. Sandy will be a fantastic addition in this endeavour.”

Pentland, a founding member of advisory boards for Google, AT&T, Nissan and the UN Secretary General, is also a serial entrepreneur who has co-founded more than a dozen companies, including social enterprises such as the Data Transparency Lab, the Harvard-ODI-MIT DataPop Alliance, and the Institute for Data-Driven Design.