EE, the largest mobile network operator in the UK, has selected Ipanema, InfoVista’s Application-Aware SD-WAN system, to protect the performance of its critical in-store applications.

EE, part of BT Group, is to deploy the Ipanema solution across all of its 553 stores through BT’s managed service Connect Intelligence. With these capabilities, EE can better understand which applications are running over its network, and can prioritise and guarantee the performance of business applications over non-critical applications. With Ipanema’s unique per-session granularity for protecting application performance and maximising network bandwidth efficiency, EE will also be able to consolidate multiple communications links at each retail store down to just one circuit, producing significant cost savings.

“Using BT’s Connect Intelligence service powered by InfoVista, we gain visibility and control we need to prioritize all of our business-critical in-store applications across the entire store network,” said Chris Williams, the director of IT service management at EE. “With this deployment, we are able to consolidate multiple WAN circuits into one, which reduces our store network costs substantially, while allowing us to fully optimise our application performance and deliver the best customer experience.”