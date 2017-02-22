Event date: June 13 – 15, 2017

ExCel, London



Internet of Things World Europe is the most comprehensive IoT event to engage enterprises across both Industrial and Consumer IoT verticals. Taking place on 13-15 June as part of London Tech Week’s expo TechXLR8, Internet of Things World Europe will focus on key topics where IoT is changing the game, such as IoT Architecture, Manufacturing, IoT Connectivity, Supply Chain, Energy and more.

Featuring new in-depth and more technical content, the event will focus on delivering world class IoT end-user case studies that reveal how enterprises are developing business models, propositions and monetisation strategies with IoT. Internet of Things World Europe is the platform to create insights and new partnerships between the entire ecosystem of global brands, tech giants, disruptive players and startups.

Visit Event Website to learn more.